Jaguar TCS Racing will race in Mexico City on Saturday 13 January for the first round of the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

The Jaguar I-TYPE 6 will return for its second season of Gen3 racing, driven by Jaguar stalwart Mitch Evans, and new teammate Nick Cassidy

22 drivers across 11 teams will battle it out at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit

After a strong performance at pre-season testing in Valencia, the team are ready for the first of 16 races in the 2024 season

The opening round of the 2024 season marks the first time childhood friends Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy will take to the track as teammates in Formula E. Between them, Mitch and Nick hold 15 wins, 37 podiums, 11 pole positions and 1,076 championship points in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

With their formidable record, the duo will be working hard to challenge for both the Drivers’ and Teams’ World Championship titles this season.

The Mexico City E-Prix will see 22 drivers from 11 teams battle around the 2.63km Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit. The track layout remains unchanged from the 2023 season, retaining its status as one of the fastest and most technical tracks on the calendar.

Once again, Mexico City will see tens of thousands of fans descend trackside to watch the opening race of the season and support the pinnacle of electric motorsport.

This will be the sixth time Jaguar TCS Racing has raced in Mexico, on a circuit where the British team has previously had success, with Mitch Evans taking the victory in 2020.

Lights go green at the Mexico City E-Prix at 14:00 local time on Saturday 13 January 2024.

“In the 2023 season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, we took the fight for both the Drivers’ and Teams’ World Championship right down to the final two races of the season, as we have for the past three years. Whilst we narrowly missed out it was a fantastic season for the team and demonstrated the performance of the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 that both ourselves and our customer team finished first and second in the World Championship with our most successful Formula E car to date.

Our sights and focus are now firmly on the upcoming season, our eighth in Formula E, where we will be working as hard as we can to clinch the Teams’ World Championship title. Nick has settled into the team very well, with both him and Mitch showing great pace in Valencia. We will be looking, as everyone is, to start the season off at the Mexico City E-Prix in the best possible way with a strong points finish but we never underestimate the competition in Formula E. The team have been working tirelessly on and off the track to ensure we are prepared for lights out on Saturday.” – JAMES BARCLAY, MANAGING DIRECTOR, JLR MOTORSPORT, JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL

“Heading into my eighth season with Jaguar TCS Racing, I’m excited to get back onto the track to start our 2024 campaign in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Last season we came so close to becoming World Champions – we are ready to give it everything in Mexico City and will come out fighting.” – MITCH EVANS, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #9

“After months of preparation and getting to know my new team, I can’t wait to compete in my first race for Jaguar TCS Racing. Mexico is a fast, challenging track but one we all look forward to as drivers. We are looking to start the season with the strongest possible result, to kick off our 2024 World Championship campaigns in the best way.” – NICK CASSIDY,

JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #37

Like this: Like Loading...