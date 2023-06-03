Heat is on for Jaguar TCS Racing driver Sam Bird as he prepares for upcoming ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in Jakarta, Indonesia

Using JLR’s state-of-the-art Climatic Wind Tunnel, Sam trains whilst enduring top temperatures

The Brit will soon swap mild UK spring temperatures for the intense heat of Indonesia at this weekend’s Jakarta E-Prix

The Climatic Wind Tunnel is part of JLR’s design, research and development centre in Gaydon, Warwickshire

Whilst Sam’s training regime often involves challenging cardio sessions, this week he has taken it to the extreme by preparing for the heat and humidity on a fitness bike in JLR’s state-of-the-art facility in Gaydon, UK.

Temperatures were turned up to 36 degrees Celsius with 90% humidity, replicating the intense conditions expected in Southeast Asia’s most populous city. High temperatures can quickly affect athletic performance so it’s important for the British racing driver to be as prepared as possible.

The Climatic Wind Tunnel is based at JLR’s principal design and engineering centre in Gaydon, Warwickshire. The state-of-the-art facility is normally used for product development testing to explore the performance and reliability of JLR’s road cars. The advanced tools can stimulate conditions as cold as -40 degrees Celsius and up to 55 degrees Celsius.

On average, Sam loses two kilograms in weight during each race, demonstrating the physical impact motorsport can have. To prepare for such demands, training is a fundamental aspect for Formula E racing drivers as the Gen3 all-electric race cars can be incredibly challenging to handle that level of strain on the body.

“Training in the Climatic Wind Tunnel at JLR was quite an experience. The team turned the heat up to 36 degrees Celsius and I could really start to feel the impact on my stamina. As a racing driver, training is an incredibly important factor in race performance. The loads on the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 when competing at high speeds takes a toll on the body and you have to be able to handle that physically. But add in another layer of intense heat and humidity, and that can make it all the more challenging. Thanks to the team at JLR for helping me to get race-ready in the impressive facility.” – SAM BIRD, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER #10

“If you’re not used to a hot and humid climate, then it can certainly be a shock to the system, especially if you’ll be exerting at such physical demands. Sam has put himself in the best possible position by prepping his body for these temperatures. Whilst our Climatic Wind Tunnel facility is designed for testing some of the most state-of-art cars, Sam was brave enough to take it on for a strenuous training session. He coped remarkably well with the conditions. I wish him all the best at this weekend’s Jakarta E-Prix.” – STEVE ILEY,

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND GLOBAL HEAD OF OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY, JAGUAR LAND ROVER

Jaguar TCS Racing head to Jakarta, Indonesia for the Asian double-header in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on 3 and 4 June 2023.

