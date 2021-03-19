Further down the grid, ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge winner Kevin Siggy came away from the event with only one point, finishing where he started the race in 10th and leaving himself a lot of work to do in the Grand Final next week.

Wisniewski clinched his first podium of the competition following a previous best result of 8th, finishing ahead of Rasmussen who earlier in the event took his second Pole Position in a row.

Fast facts

– Eyes on the prize; Jajovski now holds a 26-point lead over closest rival Rasmussen, the equivalent of a race win and fastest lap.

– Two for one; For the Grand Final on March 25, double points will be up for grabs in the final race of the competition, meaning there is a total of 56 points to play for.

– Italian job; The setting for the Grand Final of Formula E: Accelerate will be the Eternal City of Rome, which is a Formula E driver favourite known for its unforgiving bumps and fast straights.

Special guests

– Andretti United Extreme E driver Catie Munnings visited the Formula E: Accelerate studio ahead of the electric SUV off-road racing series’ inaugural event in Saudi Arabia on April 3-4.

“The fact that drivers from some of the most popular motorsports in the world want to take part in Extreme E says something about how important this championship is. The environmental aspect of the championship is awesome and it’s all about raising awareness of climate change and to use sport as a voice to remind everyone that it is our responsibility to save the planet.” – Host Jack Nicholls spoke with BMW i Andretti Motorsport driver Jake Dennis on his assessment after his first races driving in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. “The pace was there but it was about getting used to the carnage! I had seen a Formula E race before and of course coming from sports cars I should be used to some door-to-door bashing. I was being thrown in the deep end but it was such a cool experience and I learnt a lot from it. I’m loving what I’m doing and I’m looking forward to Rome.”

– Aléthéa Boucq – sim racer and YouTuber – was also in the Formula E: Accelerate studio to share her story of getting into sim racing during lockdown, as well as taking to the virtual track to set a hot lap around the New York City circuit.

“I started racing in February before lockdown and I was watching streaming channels on YouTube when my fiancé had just bought a simulator. I gave it a go and I loved it! I’m learning by setting some day-to-day goals for myself to achieve and literally went from zero to hero all while I was learning on stream.”