Erhan Jajovski (ROKiT Venturi Racing) took his third win of Formula E: Accelerate, ahead of Nikodem Wisniewski (DS TECHEETAH) and Frederik Rasmussen (DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT).
Wisniewski clinched his first podium of the competition following a previous best result of 8th, finishing ahead of Rasmussen who earlier in the event took his second Pole Position in a row.
Further down the grid, ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge winner Kevin Siggy came away from the event with only one point, finishing where he started the race in 10th and leaving himself a lot of work to do in the Grand Final next week.
Fast facts
– Eyes on the prize; Jajovski now holds a 26-point lead over closest rival Rasmussen, the equivalent of a race win and fastest lap.
– Two for one; For the Grand Final on March 25, double points will be up for grabs in the final race of the competition, meaning there is a total of 56 points to play for.
– Italian job; The setting for the Grand Final of Formula E: Accelerate will be the Eternal City of Rome, which is a Formula E driver favourite known for its unforgiving bumps and fast straights.
Special guests
– Andretti United Extreme E driver Catie Munnings visited the Formula E: Accelerate studio ahead of the electric SUV off-road racing series’ inaugural event in Saudi Arabia on April 3-4.
“The fact that drivers from some of the most popular motorsports in the world want to take part in Extreme E says something about how important this championship is. The environmental aspect of the championship is awesome and it’s all about raising awareness of climate change and to use sport as a voice to remind everyone that it is our responsibility to save the planet.”
– Host Jack Nicholls spoke with BMW i Andretti Motorsport driver Jake Dennis on his assessment after his first races driving in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
“The pace was there but it was about getting used to the carnage! I had seen a Formula E race before and of course coming from sports cars I should be used to some door-to-door bashing. I was being thrown in the deep end but it was such a cool experience and I learnt a lot from it. I’m loving what I’m doing and I’m looking forward to Rome.”
– Aléthéa Boucq – sim racer and YouTuber – was also in the Formula E: Accelerate studio to share her story of getting into sim racing during lockdown, as well as taking to the virtual track to set a hot lap around the New York City circuit.
“I started racing in February before lockdown and I was watching streaming channels on YouTube when my fiancé had just bought a simulator. I gave it a go and I loved it! I’m learning by setting some day-to-day goals for myself to achieve and literally went from zero to hero all while I was learning on stream.”
Formula E: Accelerate
– Esports competition showcases 24 rising stars competing over six events and being mentored by Formula E teams and drivers.
– Formula E racing translated into the virtual world as digital racers learn to master energy management and Attack Mode deployment for the first time.
– Prizes include a share of a minimum €100,000 prize pool with the winner receiving the opportunity to drive a Formula E Gen2 car.
ROKIT VENTURI RACING – ERHAN JAJOVSKI
“At the start I wasn’t expecting Rasmussen to lift off so early so I took the position. After taking Attack Mode I lost a position but then I managed to overtake him again and I had to start saving energy as I had used plenty earlier. I’ve been very stressed the entire week in qualifying as the pace wasn’t there and now this win feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders!”
DS TECHEETAH – NIKODEM WISNIEWSKI
“It was a very tough race and I’ve been struggling in the past few rounds. Today I was very focused on the race and I hope to keep this momentum going. I was saving energy in the first few laps and at the end, I saw Rasmussen was lifting more than I did and I was ready to settle for P3 but when I realised he didn’t have much energy left, I decided to overtake him and finally got my first P2.”
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT – FREDERIK RASMUSSEN
“I really don’t understand what is going on with energy, I feel like I have a good pace but I am missing something. I’ll definitely need to work on this for the Grand Final next week.”