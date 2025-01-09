NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND – JULY 12: Rikuya Hoshino of Japan plays his second shot on the 18th hole plays his second shot on the 18th hole during day two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

A trio of aspiring Japanese stars – Rikuya Hoshino, Kaito Onishi and Takumi Kanaya – will make dream debuts as PGA TOUR members at this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii, with each golfer proving there are various routes to reach golf’s ultimate destination.

Hoshino, 28, traversed the globe in 2024 where he competed in no fewer than 15 different countries to secure his PGA TOUR card via the DP World Tour Top-10 while Kanaya, 26, played primarily on the Japan Golf Tour with the occasional forays to the U.S. to attend Qualifying School where he fought to a solo third finish in the cut-throat Final Stage for his playing rights.

The 26-year-old Onishi, a standout at University of Southern California, used the Korn Ferry Tour platform in the U.S. where a top-30 finish in the season points list saw him earn his PGA TOUR card for the first time in his burgeoning career.

“As a Japanese player, to have two other new players join the PGA TOUR at the same time makes me very happy. Seeing them as my rivals too will become extra motivation to not only me, but to all of us, and will be a good thing,” said Hoshino, who finished ninth on the DP World Tour eligibility ranking last year.

Having spent most of his amateur days in the U.S., Onishi cut his professional teeth on the Korn Ferry Tour, saying the stiff competition will help him withstand the pressures of excelling on the PGA TOUR. “As an athlete, becoming a member of the PGA TOUR is always the No. 1 goal,” said Onishi, who won once on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024. “I think we’re all thrilled to be here. It’s only the beginning with more work to do, and if we all continue to learn and push each other to do better, I think that would be great.

“The Korn Ferry Tour has so many great players and you really need to make a lot of birdies or you’ll be left in the dust. Getting used to that environment was beneficial and being able to have that experience before making it onto the PGA TOUR, I think, will have a big impact on my success.”

Hoshino enjoyed one win on the DP World Tour along with six other top-10s last season, and feels he is battle-hardened to compete against the cream of the crop. “The DP World Tour provides a variety of different playing conditions, like long courses and difficult courses, and playing in those different environments is something I hope to connect to my play here on the PGA TOUR,” he said. “Playing internationally opened my eyes to all kinds of golf environments, countries, cultures and people, and then being able to speak with those guys and learn more about their cultures was all brand new to me.”

Kanaya, a former world amateur No. 1, is excited to launch his campaign at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which will be played at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu starting Thursday. “I think what’s really different is just having more opportunities to play, and at the elite level, each and every tournament is important. I want to do my best and play as well as I can,” said the reigning Japan Golf Tour No. 1.

“It was always my dream to play on the PGA TOUR … this is only the beginning. It starts here, it’s a completion, and I’m going to give it my all to succeed,” added Kanaya, who got into Stage Two of Qualifying School through his Japan Golf Tour ranking.

The goal for the three debutants now would be to retain their playing status for 2026, but they are also dreaming of winning on the PGA TOUR to join illustrious compatriot Hideki Matsuyama in the exclusive winner’s circle. Matsuyama sealed his 11th career victory last week following a record-breaking victory at The Sentry where he shot 35-under.

“For the last couple years, I’ve been competing on the DP World Tour and learned a lot there. Of course, to win on the PGA TOUR is the goal,” said Hoshino.

“Japan is a wonderful golf country and having not just me, but the three of us rise up and represent Japan, I don’t think there is any other country to have that happen like this. To challenge the top professionals on the PGA TOUR will become another important piece to that puzzle, and I hope more players will follow in our footsteps,” he said.

