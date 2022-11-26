The Japanese star has had another operation on the injury sustained at the Aragon GP ahead of the winter break

Having flown back to Japan after the Valencia Test, LCR Honda Idemitsu’s Takaaki Nakagami has undergone further surgery on his right hand ahead of the winter break.

Nakagami picked up the injury on the opening lap of the Aragon Grand Prix in an incident involving Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), and despite competing at his home GP in Japan a week later, Nakagami would eventually miss the races in Thailand, Australia and Malaysia after having initial surgery.

However, with the injury still not fully fixed while competing and testing in Valencia, Nakagami has undergone a second surgery to fix the tendon and extensor digiti minimi in his right hand. The number 30 rider will now aim to be fully fit for the Official Sepang Test that begins on the 10th of February. – www.motogp.com

