The 2020 World Champion won’t be racing at the Sachsenring after sustaining a right hand injury at the Italian GP

Repsol Honda Team have confirmed that Joan Mir will sit out the weekend’s action at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland after sustaining a right hand injury during the Italian GP.

Upon returning home, Mir underwent an MRI at the Centre d’Imatge Diagnostica de la Dra. Cuesta in Andorra. It revealed a significant contusion on his right hand with synovial fluid and inflammation, limiting the strength and mobility of his right hand.

Taking into consideration the results of the MRI, Mir will not participate in the German GP. He will travel to Palma to visit his trusted traumatologist, Dr. Juan Garcias, to evaluate the best treatment and recovery plan for the injury to his right hand, in order to return as soon as possible. He will not be replaced for the German GP.

With Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol) also ruled out after breaking his leg at Mugello, Honda’s hopes lie with Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) and Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) at the German GP. – www.motogp.com

