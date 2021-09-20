Steve Gutteridge, Kawasaki Europe Race Manager: “This season’s WorldSSP300 title race has again been nothing short of exhilarating! The racing is fantastic and the teams and riders should all be proud of their commitment and often shear bravery to reach their end targets. The podium is a realistic goal for many of the young talented racers on the grid and so Dorna and FIM should also be proud to have created this platform, having masterminded the category a few seasons ago. It’s great for the learning curves of young riders, the Championship and the fans watching these future heroes on TV and online around the world. Kawasaki are naturally very proud to have claimed another Manufacturers’ award in this rapidly emerging category and the capabilities of our Ninja 400.”