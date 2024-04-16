Defending champions Kaya FC-Iloilo hit DB Garelli United 12-0 as Jarvey Gayoso grabbed four goals in the one-sided affair of the Philippines Football League 2024 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium last night.

The 27-year-old winger was on target in the eighth, 67th, 86th and 92nd minute.

The rest of the goals for Kaya FC were scored by Kaishu Yamazaki 4th and 22nd minute, Shuto Komaki (6th and 28th minute penalty), Jan Melliza (38th, penalty and 68th) and Lopez Mendy (64th and 78th).

The win saw Kaya FC staying top of the PFL 2024 with six points after two matches played.

#AFF

#PFF

#PFL

