Defending champions Ho Chi Minh City I will take on Son La in the opening game of the Thai Son Bac Cup 2024 on 1 May 2024.

The National Women’s Football Championship – Thai Son Bac Cup 2024 – will still see the participation of eight clubs and they are Ho Chi Minh City I, Son La, Hanoi I, Hanoi II, Phong Phu Ha Nam, Thai Nguyen T&T, Vietnam Coal and Minerals and HCMC II.

Teams will compete in a two-legged round-robin format (first leg and return leg).

The first phase will start from 1 May to 1 June 2024 in Ba Ria Vung Tau province while the second leg will be from 2 July to 2 August 2024.

All matches of the National Women’s Football Championship – Thai Son Bac Cup 2024 will be exclusively broadcast live and online by Vietnam Cable Television Corporation (VTVcab) on VTVcab platforms.

#AFF

#VFF

