Johor’s fast-rising swimmer Tan Rou Xin continues to create more in the pool at the Malaysia Games but Sarawak’s Kelly Teo Yao and Selangor’s Lim Shun Qi also stole the limelight.

Rou Xin, who turned 16 recently, bagged her fourth gold medal in the Games after three days of action n the women’s 50m breaststroke in 32.78 seconds.

It was a 1-2 heated race with Sabah’s Loo Yie Bing who eventually settled for the silver. Yie Bing, with three gold medals in her bag, clocked 33.21s while Penang’s Lee Yen Yi took bronze in 34.28.

Kelly, who is pursuing her studies at the Bukit Jalil Sports School, and a member of the national training team, posted 9 minutes 26.05v seconds to capture the women’s 800m freestyle. Her closest rival was Sabah’s Chu Xin {9:28.04s} for silver and Penang’s Hooy Jia Yee {9:32.50s} took bronze.

“I did my very best to win gold,” said a shy Kelly. “I was nervous too as I know my rivals are equally strong. It was going to be a tough race and I am happy to prevail as winner.”

Lim Shun Qi also contributed to Selangor’s gold medal tally with a spectacular finish in the women’s 200m butterfly. She clocked 2:19.13s, leaving strong contender Ong Yong Qi for the silver {2:19.26s} and Yong Jia Jia of Selangor for the bronze {2:24.09s}.

Kuala Lumpur quartet of Leong Xin Rui, Asmalia Filzati Redzuan, Yoong Jia Jia and Lim Lim Shun Qi splashed their way to the 4x100m freestyle relay gold medal.

Sarawak took silver (Kelly Teo Yao, Jocelyn Lam Yun Yiew, Magdalene Lau Ing Siew and Leong Wan Mei) and bagged the bronze medal in 4:04.10s.

