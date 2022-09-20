Nurul Syasya Nadiah Mohd Arifin led Johor to two shooting gold medals in the 10 metre Air Pistol Women’s event of the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2022 here at the Subang Shooting Range today.

The 20-year-old lived up to her top billing as a national shooter to clinch her first gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Individual event after collecting 235.1 points.

The silver medal was won by Dina Batrisyia of Selangor with 232.0 and Mumtazah Syahiidah Shamsuri, also from Johor took the bronze with 209.5.

Then alongside her sister Nurul Heryani Arfida and Mumtazah Syahiidah, Nadiah Mohd Arifin bagged the 10m Air Pistol team event with a score of 1,699 points for the gold medal.

The silver went to Selangor s Dina Batrisyia Adi Azhar, Lee Shu Ji and Ong Ee Theng (1,670 points) with the bronze to Federal Territory’s Dania Irdina Zaini, Nur Batrisyia Nasuha Mohd. Nor Hadi and Sarah Aneesa Mazwan who collected 1,648 points.

Like this: Like Loading...