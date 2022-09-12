SELANGOR got off to a winning start in the 20th edition of the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) men’s football event with a 2-0 victory over Perak at the Universiti Malaya Arena today.

Mohammad Khairil Mohd Zain scored in the 21st minute via a field goal that stumped Perak before Pengiran Mohd Ilham Abang Jumat added the second in the 79th minute to give Selangor the first three points in Group A.

In another Group A match, Kuala Lumpur defeated Negeri Sembilan 1-0 with a 48th minute strike from Suhaimi Abu.

In Group B, Sarawak triumphed 2-1 over Malacca with goals from Ikhwan Firdaus (10th minute) and Zarmein Ashraf (29th minute).

Malacca replied through Luqman Hakem in the 11th minute.

In the last match of the day, Johor and Pahang played out to a 1-1 draw at the UiTM ground. Daryl Sham George put Johor ahead with a 50th minute goal but Mohammad Shahril Suparman equalised in the 58th minute.

Tomorrow will see Terengganu taking on Sabah (in Group C) at the UKM Stadium while Perlis will play Kedah at the Uniten Stadium.

