In these times of economic uncertainty, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) received a boost this week when King Coffee came forward to sponsor the Vietnam national teams for the next three years.

And while the exact quantum of the sponsorships was not revealed, the amount of quite substantial depending on the performance of the national sides.

King Coffee is a brand of the Trung Nguyên International Company.

“A key to success in football is solidarity, responsibility, belief and determination. The support of enterprises is a kind of encouragement and recognition of our teams’ contribution to the community. VFF believes that with this help from all sources including King Coffee, Việt Nam football would make dreams come true,” said Le Hoai Anh, the General Secretary of the VFF.

Added Le Hoang Diep Thao, the Chief Executive Officer of King Coffee: “witnessing two national teams competing with great spirit against strong international rivals, I found a common thread between the teams and King Coffee: aspiration to conquer.

“King Coffee aspires and determines to bring Vietnamese coffee to the world and so does Vietnam football. I believe that when we cooperate with each other, we will make big steps forward.”