Five-time ASEAN champions Thailand are set to send their strongest team yet to the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 even though the Thai League One is set to restart only in September this year.

The 2020 edition of the Thai League One has been postponed since March following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while the FA of Thailand (FAT) may have announced the previous week that the league will restart only in September, it does not mean that it will dilute their intention to win the AFF Suzuki Cup for a record sixth time.

“The group stage of the AFF Suzuki Cup will coincide with some matches in the Thai League. But once we are in the knockout phase, head coach (Akira) Nishino will have all the best players available,” said Patit Supaphong, the acting General Secretary of the FAT.

Thailand have been a consistent performer at the AFF Suzuki Cup where they have made the cut for the semifinals of the biennial championships in 10 out of 12 editions.

They did not make past the group stage in 2004 and also 2010.

The Thais were champions in 1996, 2000, 2002, 2014 and 2016.