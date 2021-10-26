That he did, and he did it in Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP colours as he took on a new chapter with the factory Yamaha outfit. Off the podium in Qatar, he hit back in Doha to take his first victory of the season. At Portimão he was in a league of his own for another win, but then a speed bump appeared at Jerez as the Frenchman suffered with serious arm pump, taking only a handful of points. Surgery ahead of his home Grand Prix wasn’t the best run up to the event, but still El Diablo took a podium, and then another win at Mugello.

Barcelona saw a little drama unzipped, but a solid 10 points and another rostrum in Germany prefaced victory at Assen, sending the number 20 flying high into the summer break. He was the man on a mission, although next up was Styria – Ducati and KTM territory. But still, one podium and then a salvage job of seventh in a crazy Austrian GP later, Quartararo remained firmly holding the cards as the paddock returned to Silverstone.

It had been a while since MotoGP™ had raced the British behemoth and not the best event for Quartararo when they did, but 2021 was a differing story: domination. Another 25 points in the bag saw him increase his lead again, and after a tougher Aragon, the Frenchman took a little more risk to push key rival Bagnaia at Misano, but ultimately settled for second as crunch time approached. Second in Texas, behind Marquez but ahead of Bagnaia, turned crunch time into match point at the Emilia-Romagna GP.

With a 52-point advantage, starting 15th and Bagnaia on pole wasn’t ideal, but El Diablo kept calm and carried on, slicing back through the pack to fourth. It wouldn’t have been enough had Bagnaia not crashed, but the Ducati rider was all-in and ultimately just over the limit – guaranteeing Quartararo the crown with two races spare.

With five victories, 10 podiums and a sublime season of speed, Fabio Quartararo is the history-making 2021 MotoGP™ World Champion! Félicitations!