Formula E and CLOT announce their first collaboration to celebrate the all-electric racing series’ return to China for the 2025 Hankook Shanghai E-Prix.

To mark the Shanghai double-header, a limited-edition capsule collection featuring two exclusive T-shirt designs will pre-launch on 23 May via JUICE Shanghai and the JUICE Online WeChat Mini Program.

The full collection will officially release on 28 May, available exclusively through CLOT, Formula E’s online store, JUICE locations, and in limited quantities at the Shanghai E-Prix merchandise stand.

Rounds 10 and 11 of the all-electric world championship will take place 31 May & 1 June at the Shanghai International Circuit.

In a landmark fusion of motorsport and streetwear, Formula E, the world’s first all-electric motorsport championship has joined forces with Hong Kong’s iconic fashion label CLOT. Together, they will unveil an exclusive collaboration to celebrate the championship’s return to China ahead of the 2025 Hankook Shanghai E-Prix. This special partnership showcases a co-branded apparel collection and a bespoke GEN3 Evo race car livery, masterfully blending CLOT’s signature East-meets-West aesthetics with Formula E’s vision for sustainable innovation.

The collaboration introduces two meticulously crafted pieces: CLOT x Formula E Short-Sleeve Tee and CLOT x Formula E Long-Sleeve Tee. Each design artfully reimagines CLOT’s legendary ALIENEGRA pattern through the lens of Formula E’s electric futurism, interlaced with subtle nods to Yin & Yang symbolism, which also features on a GEN3 Evo race car in a specially designed livery. The result bridges traditions and innovation with the precision of next-generation mobility.

Spearheaded by CLOT Founder and Creative Director Edison Chen alongside CLOT’s creative team, the livery design redefines the ALIENEGRA motif as a metaphor for sustainable velocity. Dominated by an electric blue base—emblematic of clean energy—the design features semi-translucent layered patterns that evoke kinetic electrical currents, while gradient silver detailing ensures striking visibility at any speed.

Rather than applying a new colorway, Edison and the team experimented with diverse treatments of the pattern, crafting a treatment uniquely born from the collaboration between Formula E and CLOT.

For the first time ever, fans in Shanghai will witness the all-new GEN3 Evo race car in action as it takes on the iconic Shanghai International Circuit. Making its debut this season, the GEN3 Evo accelerates from 0 to 60mph in a staggering 1.82 seconds—making it 30% faster than a current Formula 1 car.

GEN3 Evo key information:

The quickest accelerating FIA single-seater race car – Capable of 0-60mph in 1.82 seconds (0-100kph in 1.86s), 30% faster than a current F1 car and 36% than the previous GEN3 car

– Capable of 0-60mph in 1.82 seconds (0-100kph in 1.86s), 30% faster than a current F1 car and 36% than the previous GEN3 car Faster, stronger, more agile – Performance upgrades from previous GEN3, equating to a c.2 secs faster qualifying lap on the Monaco circuit, offering world-class racing on any track.

– Performance upgrades from previous GEN3, equating to a c.2 secs faster qualifying lap on the Monaco circuit, offering world-class racing on any track. Leaner and meaner – An aggressive new body kit designed to be stronger, more robust and more aerodynamic, delivering closer wheel-to-wheel racing.

– An aggressive new body kit designed to be stronger, more robust and more aerodynamic, delivering closer wheel-to-wheel racing. All-wheel drive (AWD) – A first for a Formula E car, available during qualifying duels, race starts, and ATTACK MODE. This feature maximises acceleration and control, elevating the thrill of critical race moments and intensifying driver rivalries. AWD enhances both performance and strategy, providing more exciting racing for drivers and fans alike.

(AWD) – A first for a Formula E car, available during qualifying duels, race starts, and ATTACK MODE. This feature maximises acceleration and control, elevating the thrill of critical race moments and intensifying driver rivalries. AWD enhances both performance and strategy, providing more exciting racing for drivers and fans alike. Better grip – Optimised all-weather Hankook iON tyres providing 5-10% more grip, made from 35% recycled and sustainable materials (+9% vs GEN3 spec).

Simon Wat, General Manager of CLOT said:

“We’re excited to see our ALIENEGRA pattern come to life on a futuristic GEN3 Evo car, and watching our design in motion at high speeds is truly extraordinary. This collaboration opens up new dimensions of design beyond our usual lifestyle and fashion products. While we’ve had many iterations of the ALIENEGRA pattern over the years, this is our first time showcasing it on such a dynamic platform. It embodies the innovative spirit of our work while emphasizing sustainability with Formula E. We can’t wait for everyone to experience this unique vision.”

Tiziana Di Gioia, Chief Revenue Officer, Formula E said:

“We’re thrilled to reveal our collaboration with CLOT – an exciting fusion of culture, innovation, and performance. This partnership perfectly embodies the essence of Formula E: bold, creative, and always pushing boundaries. To see the GEN3 Evo car sporting CLOT’s unmistakable design, paired with the launch of a limited-edition collection ahead of the Hankook Shanghai E-Prix, is a moment we’re proud to share with our global fanbase.”

Available in limited quantities from 28 May, the collection will be sold online via CLOT and Formula E, and in-store at JUICE locations. A special pre-launch begins 23 May at JUICE Shanghai and on the JUICE Online WeChat Mini Program, alongside an exclusive Formula E x CLOT pop-up showroom at the 2025 Hankook Shanghai E-Prix, taking place 31 May – 1 June at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Like this: Like Loading...