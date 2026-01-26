The ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) has described the 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025 as a landmark edition that has set new benchmarks for scale, competitiveness and regional impact, as the Games approach their Closing Ceremony.

Speaking at a pre-closing press conference at the Games Main Press Centre (MPC), APSF President Major General Osoth Bhavilai said, the Korat Games represented a significant milestone in the development of para sport across Southeast Asia.

“These Games mark not only a successful return of the ASEAN Para Games to Thailand after 18 years, but also a strong reaffirmation of the resilience, growth and maturity of para sport in the ASEAN region,” Bhavilai said.

Korat 2025 has been the largest edition of the ASEAN Para Games to date, featuring the highest number of 19 sports, highest number of athletes and officials and a total of 1,472 medals – 496 gold, 482 silver and 494 bronze medals – contested across venues in and around the northeastern Thai city.

“We have witnessed outstanding performances, new talents and experienced champions inspiring the next generation. Importantly, we have also seen increased competitiveness across multiple sports,” Bhavilai said.

From an organisational perspective, APSF said the Games were delivered in a safe, structured and athlete-centred manner, crediting close cooperation between APSF, the host nation and the Local Organising Committee (THASOC).

Maj Gen Bhavilai also expressed appreciation to the Royal Thai Government, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Paralympic Committee of Thailand, the Thailand ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee (THASOC), as well as volunteers, officials and the media.

APSF Secretary General Major General Dr Wandee Tosuwan meanwhile, said competitions across all 19 sports were conducted in line with APSF regulations and international federation standards.

“All competitions were delivered through strong coordination between technical delegates, officials and organisers, ensuring fairness, athlete safety and the integrity of competition,” she said, adding that key operational areas such as including classification, officiating, medical services, safeguarding and anti-doping were implemented throughout the Games. A total of 709 athletes underwent classification during the event.

Maj Gen Dr Wandee added that Korat 2025 also served as an important platform for regional capacity building. “These Games have brought together officials, classifiers, coaches and administrators from across ASEAN, allowing valuable exchange of knowledge and strengthening the foundation of para sport development in the region,” she said.

The Games saw significant steps forward in broadcast and digital coverage, with 15 sports on daily live broadcast, with broadcast signals transmitted directly from Korat to the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) located in Bangkok, before being picked up by several more than 12 broadcasters across Southeast Asia.

The expanded coverage had helped amplify the stories of para athletes and increased public awareness of para sport across the region, she said.

During the Games, APSF convened meetings of its Executive Committee and Board of Governors, with the Board commending THASOC for the overall delivery of the Games. “Malaysia, the next host nation, also has presented its preliminary plans for the 14th ASEAN Para Games Kuala Lumpur 2027, proposing 18 sports, subject to further review,” she said.

The 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025 conclude on Sunday, January 26, following a week of competition that organisers say has strengthened regional unity and elevated the profile of para sport in ASEAN.

Full results – https://wrs.gmsmate.com/apg2025/

Live coverage: APSF Official YouTube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/@APSFTVChannel/streams

