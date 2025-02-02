Korea’s Tom Kim fought to a 4-under 68 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday which he said felt like a 61 to reduce an overnight four-shot deficit to two as he hunts for a fourth PGA TOUR title.

With rain showers, chilly conditions and gusts of winds hitting up to 45kph during the third round of the US$20 million Signature event, the 22-year-old kept his head down to sink eight birdies against four bogeys to remain in the title chase.

To land his fourth career PGA TOUR victory, and a first since October 2023, Kim will need to overcome European Ryder Cup stars Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and 2023 champion Justin Rose. Straka, winner of The American Express two weeks ago, ground out a 70 which featured four birdies over his closing five holes to lead by one shot on 16-under from McIlroy and Lowry, who both fired stunning 65s while Rose sits alongside Kim and Australian Cam Davis (69) on 14-under.

“It’s kind of miserable standing on the seventh tee. I hit a 54-degree wedge yesterday and hit 7 iron today. The wind was coming, rain was coming and I think holes five to 10 wasn’t fun but you know, I got through those holes really well which I think allowed me to finish strongly,” said Kim.

“With this weather, you’re going to have tough breaks. You’re going to hit really good shots and make bogeys and that’s exactly what I did on some of the holes. Today was just really tough and you’ve got to put your head down and just grind it.

“I mean, just to have a round under par today is definitely a big win. It was a different beast out there. To be able to grind that out and actually put a really good number to give myself a chance tomorrow is really big. Just kind of excited to wake up and grind it out.”

Trailing by four through 36 holes, Kim began his day by unceremoniously topping his tee shot on the first hole before recovering superbly by chipping in for birdie from just off the green. He hit seven more birdies with a new putter in his bag this week, including on the iconic par-5 18th hole after splashing a greenside bunker shot to within three feet, against four bogeys on the card.

“This weather just showed you how good these guys are … you know me shooting 68, I really feel like I shot 61 but there’s some better scores out there and shows you how good these guys are,” he said.

“So without rain and without this wind (forecasted on Sunday), we’re going to need a low one tomorrow to finish it off. Instead of trying to think about, I’m going to put my head down and just play my game. I’m just going to try to do what I can do. Just really focus on what I can control. I can’t control anything but my process and that’s all I’m going to think about.”

Third-Round Notes – Saturday, February 1, 2025

Weather: Cloudy with rain showers. High of 59. Wind SSW 14-20 mph, with gusts up to 28 mph.

Third-Round Leaderboard

Pos. Player R1 R2 R3 Total

1 Sepp Straka 65 SH 65 PB 70 200 (-16)

T2 Rory McIlroy 66 SH 70 PB 65 201 (-15)

T2 Shane Lowry 66 PB 70 SH 65 201 (-15)

T4 Justin Rose 65 PB 69 SH 68 202 (-14)

T4 Tom Kim 69 SH 65 PB 68 202 (-14)

T4 Cam Davis 65 PB 68 SH 69 202 (-14)

