Following the news that LVMH has joined Formula 1® as a Global Partner for ten years from 2025, the sport welcomes Louis Vuitton as an Official Partner of Formula 1, bringing together two of the world’s most recognisable brands, known for their innovation and excellence.

Louis Vuitton will be the Title Partner for the first race of the season in Melbourne, which will be named the FORMULA 1® LOUIS VUITTON AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025. The French House will be immersed in the races, including prominent trackside signage, a first for Louis Vuitton at a sporting event. They will also have a key role in celebratory moments, such as the opening ceremony, and on the podium where their famous Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunks will be presented to celebrate the top three drivers’ achievements. The new Trophy Trunks, covered by the emblematic Monogram, will be emblazoned with the iconic “V”, in a unique local colour scheme for each race against the classic brown background.

Louis Vuitton established a famous connection with Formula 1 when the House developed and presented the first Trophy Trunk through a partnership with the Automobile Club de Monaco for the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco™ between 2021-2024, a symbol of triumph that has subsequently rolled out across some of the world’s preeminent sports competitions including football, sailing, and the Olympics.

Louis Vuitton’s partnership with Formula 1 is a key element of the Global LVMH Partnership, which represents the shared pursuit of excellence at a time when fashion, culture, entertainment, and sports are converging like never before.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO, Formula 1, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Louis Vuitton as Title Partner for our first 2025 race. This is a partnership between two global icons linked first and foremost by their great passion for innovation, excellence and creativity, which makes them two exceptional timeless stories. The entry of Louis Vuitton not only enhances the experience of our sport, but celebrates the union of luxury, craftsmanship, and the highest expression of automotive competition. 2025 will be an epic year for Formula 1 and I am proud to start it with our passionate partners at Louis Vuitton.”

Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO, Louis Vuitton, said:

“I am immensely proud of this partnership between Louis Vuitton and Formula 1 with our shared ambition to always strive for innovation, craft, and precision. The synergy of our two worlds is echoed in the savoir faire of our ateliers and garages, artisans, and engineers, while celebrating the outstanding performance of champion drivers around the world who embark on a journey of excellence with every race.”

