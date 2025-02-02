Football Australia unveiled the 2024 National Participation Report, highlighting record-breaking growth in participation numbers across grassroots and community football, driven by the legacy of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ and the ongoing success of the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos.

This year’s Report confirms football’s position as Australia’s most popular and fastest-growing sport, with over 1.9 million participants nationwide – an 11% increase compared to 2023.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/record-participation-numbers-2024-reflect-growth-australian-football

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

