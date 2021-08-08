Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsport Director: “I’m happy to announce that Raul will move into the MotoGP class with us, and this further proves that our KTM GP Academy project is working from the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup all the way to MotoGP. We all know that Raul is an outstanding talent. His jump from Moto3 to Moto2 had some question marks but he showed repeatedly that he is an excellent rider on the bigger bike, which was our original thought and hope because he was quite tall for Moto3. Going to MotoGP so quickly wasn’t part of the initial plan but he has demonstrated that he has the potential. The Moto2 line-up at the moment with Remy is like a dream team, so to move both of them to the premier class makes it very strong and means we now have riders for MotoGP that have come through our system. We had – and still have – a similar ‘dream team’ with Brad and Miguel and now we can repeat the same story with another Moto2 line-up. If you know the guys, their background and how they work and how they feel in the KTM surroundings then it makes the whole effort stronger.”