The organizers of La Vuelta have chosen the teams that will take part in the 76th edition of the Spanish Grand Tour. LaVuelta 21 will start on Saturday the 14th of August and finish on Sunday the 5th of September, from Burgos to Santiago de Compostela.

In accordance with UCI rules, the following 19 UCI WorldTeams are automatically invited to the race:

AG2R Citroen Team (FRA)

Astana – Premier Tech (KAZ)

Bahrain Victorius (BHR)

Bora – Hansgrohe (GER)

Cofidis (FRA)

Deceuninck – Quick – Step (BEL)

EF Education-Nippo (USA)

Groupama – FDJ (FRA)

Ineos Grenadiers (GBR)

Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux (BEL)

Israel Start-Up Nation (ISR)

Jumbo-Visma (NED)

Lotto Soudal (BEL)

Movistar Team (ESP)

Team BikeExchange (AUS)

Team DSM (GER)

Team Qhubeka Assos (RSA)

Trek – Segafredo (USA)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

Furthermore, Alpecin-Fenix (BEL), leader in the 2020 classification of UCI ProTeams will take part by right in La Vuelta 21.

In addition to these 20 teams, the organizers have awarded the following wildcards:

Burgos – BH (ESP)

(ESP) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (ESP)

(ESP) Euskaltel – Euskadi (ESP)

