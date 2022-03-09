Laguna Golf Phuket in Thailand and Indonesia’s Parahyangan Golf are the latest award-winning golfing venues to become part of Asian Tour Destinations network.

They are the 10th and 11th golf clubs to join Asian Tour Destinations, which was re-launched in 2020 as an affiliate network of premier golfing properties in the region that have direct ties with the Asian Tour.

“We’re delighted to welcome Laguna Golf Phuket and Parahyangan Golf to the expanding Asian Tour Destinations family,” said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour.

“We look forward to working with both clubs and further developing the strong ties that we’ve built with them through the staging of tournaments,” added Cho.

Laguna Golf Phuket hosted the inaugural Laguna Phuket Championship late last year as the Asian Tour resumed play following the Covid-19 pandemic, and also staged the Singha Phuket Open on the Asian Development Tour in 2017.

Parahyangan Golf was the venue for the Asian Development Tour’s Combiphar Players Championship in 2019.

In recent years, both clubs have also had the distinction of being voted as the Best Golf Course in their country by the World Golf Awards.

Set within Laguna Phuket Resort – Asia’s first fully integrated destination resort with a variety of hotel options, including Banyan Tree Phuket – the Laguna Golf Phuket course is an idyllic golfing paradise.

Darren Robson, Director of Golf at Laguna Golf Phuket, said: “Revitalised in 2015, the layout offers an enjoyable challenge for golfers of all abilities, whether you’re just setting out on your golfing journey … or you’re an Asian Tour professional! We’re delighted to partner with the Asian Tour to become an official Asian Tour Destinations venue”

Laguna Golf Phuket is a sister club of Laguna Golf Lăng Cô, the first Vietnam club to join Asian Tour Destinations.

Meanwhile, Parahyangan Golf is the first Indonesian club to sign up with the network.

Situated within the eco-city of Kota BaruParahyangan, the golf course is set amidst a dramatic mountain and valley landscape.

Easily accessible from the Padalarang toll gate on the Cipularang toll road, Parahyangan Golf, sculpted by JMP Golf Design Group’s Bob Moore, is located less than 10 miles west of Bandung, Indonesia’s third-largest city, and home to the seat of the West Java Provincial Government.

Club Manager Yulius Ardiansyah said: “At our five-star golf course and clubhouse, nature guides the experience – whether you’re being challenged by the golf landscape, enjoying a traditional Javanese massage or dining on Sundanese cuisine overlooking rice paddies.

“We’re honoured to become the first club from Indonesia to join Asian Tour Destinations and look forward to hosting another Asian Tour event in the not too distant future.”

Sentosa Golf Club was the first establishment to become part of Asian Tour Destinations. The Singapore venue has since been joined by Angkor Golf Resort in Siem Reap, Cambodia; Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin, Thailand; Classic Golf & Country Club in New Delhi, India; Kota Permai Golf & Country Club and Horizon Hills Golf & Country Club, both in Malaysia; Laguna Golf Lăng Cô in Vietnam; and Japan’s Sapporo Country Club and The North Country Golf Club.

Asian Tour Destinations will be adding other prominent venues from the Asia-Pacific region to its portfolio in the near future.

