Laos are still in Group A of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™ qualifiers, even though Turkmenistan have officially withdrawn.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have taken note of the Football Federation of Turkmenistan’s (FFT) withdrawal due to the international travel restrictions put in place by the Government of Turkmenistan in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, the draw results of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™ qualifiers conducted on 24 June 2021, remains unchanged with Group A now comprising three teams – Laos, Chinese Taipei and Bahrain – following Turkmenistan’s withdrawal.

The winners from the eight groups in the qualifiers will seal their spots in the continent’s flagship women’s tournament, scheduled to take place from 20 January to 6 February 2022.

#AFF

#AFC

Like this: Like Loading...