Alexandro Corsino Bakhito Lemos scored in added time to earn Timor-Leste a 4-4 draw with Myanmar in Group C of the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup™ 2025 as Cambodia and Laos shared a 1-1 draw in Group B in an action-packed second matchday in Indonesia on Wednesday.

Simon Elissetche’s Timor-Leste side twice came back from two goals down to claim a point, with Alexandro pouncing from close range in the 91st minute to finish off a devastating counter-attack as his side drew at Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium.Myanmar had gone in front in the pouring rain through Shine Wanna Aung’s deflected strike in the 13th minute, the ball looping into the air and beyond the dive of Egidio Lurio.Six minutes from half-time, Lurio was judged to have brought down Than Toe Aung and, after referee Fairuski Naufal Adya pointed to the spot, Zaw Win Thein converted the penalty to double Myanmar’s lead.Zenivio Gostavo Conceição gave Timor-Leste hope when he slotted his low shot beyond Hein Htet Soe in the second minute of first-half stoppage time and the Tanjong Pagar United forward was instrumental in his team pulling level in the 53rd minute.The 20-year-old burst down the left and, after receiving a return pass from Alexandro, delivered a curling cross towards Luis Figo, who gleefully glanced his header home.Timor-Leste’s joy was to last only two minutes as Than Toe Aung headed Min Maw Oo’s cross from the left past Lurio to restore his side’s lead.Min Maw Oo extended Myanmar’s advantage when he took full advantage of a mistake by the Timor-Leste midfield to march forward and crash an unstoppable shot beyond Lurio’s ineffective efforts to save.But Vabio Canavaro’s drive from distance with 15 minutes remaining kept the outcome in the balance and Alexandro then slotted in from close range after Zenivio’s centre to put the cap on a thrilling encounter.Earlier in the day, Phat Sokha struck from distance in the 57th minute to ensure Cambodia salvaged a point from their meeting with Laos in the Group B opener.Phat Sokha cancelled out Phousomboun Panyavong’s 19th minute effort for Ha Hyeok-Jun’s side as the points were shared.Laos took the lead when Phousomboun made the most of an error in the Cambodian defence, the striker guiding his low first-time shot into the bottom corner of Reth Ly Heng’s goal after Peeter Phanthavong’s pass was inadvertently pushed into his path.Cambodia’s equaliser came 12 minutes after the restart, Phat Sokha leaving goalkeeper Kop Lokphathip flat-footed with a fine left-foot strike into the corner from more than 20 metres out. The winners of the Mandiri Player of the Match awards for today’s games are:Cambodia v Laos: Phat Sokha (#18), CambodiaMyanmar v Timor Leste: Zenevio Gostavo Conceicao (#7), Timor-LesteThe next games in the two groups will be played on Saturday 19 July. Defending champions Vietnam will face Laos in their Group B opener at Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium at 5.00pm local time, before Thailand take on Timor-Leste in Group C at the same venue at 8.00pm.Group A resumes at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Friday 18 July with Malaysia playing against Brunei Darussalam at 5.00pm and group front-runners Indonesia and the Philippines meeting at 8.00pm.The winners of each of the three groups plus the second-placed team with the best record at the end of the group stage will progress to the semi-finals on 25 July. The final will be played at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on 29 July.For more information about the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup™ 2025 and other ASEAN United FC events, visit https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

