FIFA have confirmed that the sponsorship programme for the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ has sold out, with every partnership position successfully contracted.

The first edition of the global tournament has attracted some of the world’s most influential and recognisable brands, who have signed on as FIFA Club World Cup Partners or Suppliers.

The latest brands to join the partnership programme are Panini, who will also be the Presenting Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup halftime show, and Jeep®, who joined as Official Automotive Partner of the new tournament.

The FIFA Club World Cup partnership programme involves major global deals that set new revenue benchmarks for a standalone club football tournament, and the overall result is believed to represent the largest sponsorship revenue ever achieved for a new event in the sport and entertainment industry.

A new approach to partner integration has been a key part of the programme’s success, offering partners new assets and customised opportunities for integration of their services and products into the tournament – all of which is designed to enhance fan experience, tournament operations and increase visibility.

The 32-team tournament, staged across 11 cities in the United States, has captured the imagination of fans and sponsors alike, marking a new era for global club football. – www.fifa.com

