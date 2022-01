The Lao Football Federation (LFF) have completed the building of two football pitches near the Lao National Stadium Km16.

As part of the FIFA Forward programme, the pitches are located some 500 metres from the main stadium – built alongside the dormitory building that was completed earlier.

Other than for the use of the national team, the pitches will also be used for youth competitions and grassroots.

The type of grass in use is Lao Nouannoy.

