Indonesia’s 2021/22 Liga 1 kick-off has been set for 20 August 2021.

This was decided following a meeting between the FA of Indonesia (PSSI), Zainudin Amali, the Minister for Youth and Sports, and the Indonesian National Police.

“PSSI must run the competition because it can affect the assessment of FIFA, AFC, and AFF against us. Moreover, we will also host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, the 2022 Asian Cup qualifying play-offs and the U23 AFC Cup Qualifiers,” said PSSI General Secretary Yunus Nusi.

The new Indonesian Liga 1 was supposed to start on 9 July 2021.

But due to the Indonesian Government’s imposition of the PPKM (Enforcement of Restrictions on Community Activities) Emergency and Level 4 status in Java-Bali, the competition has had to be postponed.

However, with a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases especially in Java and Bali, the PSSI and PT LIB felt that the 2021/22 season can now be organised.

“We still feel that 20 August 2021 is a plausible date. But the league will still be played without spectators,” he added.

