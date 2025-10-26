Lionesses show resilience in narrow friendly defeat to Saudi Arabia

After nearly 80 minutes of relentless effort at the United Arab Emirates’ 321 Sports Arena on Saturday night (25 October 2025), it took a single, decisive strike for Saudi Arabia to claim victory over the Singapore Women’s National Team.

The narrow defeat – in the first of two international friendlies to be played in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi – came despite a determined and disciplined performance from the Lionesses, who displayed good link-up play and created chances on goal.

Singapore Women’s Head Coach Karim Bencherifa was encouraged by the intensity and organisation he saw from his charges.

