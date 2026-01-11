China’s world No.1 pair Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning delivered a commanding performance to capture the women’s doubles title at the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2026, defeating Korea’s Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee 21-18, 21-12 in the final at Axiata Arena on Sunday.

The victory marked a significant milestone for the reigning world champions, as they secured their first title since lifting the World Championships crown last year, while also clinching their second Malaysia Open title, having previously triumphed in 2024.

It was a final that showcased the Chinese pair’s complete arsenal – resilience, control and relentless pressure — as they underlined their prowess at Super 1000 level, maintaining a perfect record in finals at this elite tier.

The opening game set the tone with long, attritional rallies as both pairs tested each other’s defensive resolve and court coverage. Baek/Lee, former champions themselves, matched Liu-Tan shot for shot early on, but the Chinese duo gradually imposed their authority through superior placement and mid-court interceptions.

From a tight mid-game battle, Liu/Tan pulled away late, stringing together decisive points to close out the opener 21-18, breaking the Koreans’ resistance with calm execution under pressure.

The second game saw the world No.1s shift gears. Dictating tempo from the outset, Liu-Tan tightened their grip on the match, cutting off angles and forcing errors from the Korean pair. Their ability to turn defence into attack proved decisive, as they surged ahead and never looked back, sealing the contest 21-12 after 67 minutes of high-quality badminton.

The triumph represents their 15th World Tour title overall, and fourth at the Super 1000 level, reinforcing their status as one of the most formidable women’s doubles partnerships on the circuit.

In the mixed doubles, last year’s beaten finalist Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping finally won their first Malaysia Open title with Huang finally lifting the trophy after four appearances.

In an all-Chinese final affair, Feng/Huang clinched their 15th win over compatriot and world No.2 Jiang Zhen Bang/Wei Ya Xin 21-19, 21-19 in 45 minutes to finally lift the Super 1000 Malaysian title.

Like this: Like Loading...