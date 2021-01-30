“I think I have always been a very sensitive rider and capable of identifying among the novelties what worked well and what did not,” continued Lorenzo. “It is a gift that I have since childhood because my father made me ride many different bikes, allowing me to understand what was good and what was not. Yamaha trusted me as long as I was with them and together we made a very positive evolution. We have always focused on creating a bike that is easy for the rider to ride.

“When I joined Ducati, other riders tried this kind of evolution. Now I can’t evaluate if the bike is better or worse, from the outside it is not possible for me to tell if the bikes have improved or worsened compared to when I was racing. In theory, they are better because several years have passed, the M1 should be better than in 2016 because it has been a long time and everything is evolving. If we want to make a comparison with the other brands, at the moment Yamaha does not have an overall package as it did in the years I was with them.”