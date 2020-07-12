PAYMENT to winners of the PETRONAS Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2020 which include professional teams and riders have been resolved, race organiser Human Voyage (M) Sdn Bhd said today.

A total of RM823,450 have been paid out to winning teams and riders of this year’s race.

“All transaction and payment to teams and riders have been completed and made early this month,” said LTdL Chief Operating Officer Shahaizereen A Hamid today.

The transfer of the money was done through UCI Cycling Prize Management System (UCPMS).

The final payment was to be made via the UCI system within 90 days after the race ended but the process was held back due to Covid-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Malaysia.

According to Shahaizereen, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the sports governing body Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) have been duly informed on the payment.

“The issue of unsettled payment due to the complication faced during the MCO period has been resolved following our fruitful meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports Dato’ Sri Reezal Merican Naina Merican recently.

“On behalf of the organisers, I wish to especially thank Dato’ Sri Reezal for his advise which had helped us to quickly resolve the issue. My thanks also to all parties involved for their understanding, patience and cooperation with regards to the matter,” said Shahazereen.

Human Voyage, according to Shahaizereen, looks forward to the organisation of next year’s 26th edition of the race despite the uncertainties caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic and standard operating procedures (SOPs) imposed by the government for international sporting events.

“We remained committed to delivering the 2021 race but it all depends on the government’s directive and SOPs,” he said. This year’s 25th edition of the race was held under the new UCI Pro Series status.

