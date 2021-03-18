*Top team assembles FIA world title winners Björk, Ehrlacher and Muller *Urrutia completes line-up as he prepares to continue underlining huge potential *WTCR Director Gavory’s message to fans: “Get ready for great action”

Lynk & Co-powered Cyan Racing will go all out for WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup glory for a third straight season with a four-midable line-up featuring three FIA world title winners and one of the sport’s most promising young talents.

Equipped with a fleet of Lynk & Co 03 TCR race cars built by Chinese company Geely Group Motorsport and using Goodyear tyres, Cyan Racing’s quick quartet consists of Swede Thed Björk, Frenchmen Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller and Uruguay’s Santiago Urrutia.

Four becomes two by two

The Cyan attack will once again be divided into two driver pairings. Yann Ehrlacher, 24, the King of WTCR following his 2020 title triumph, again joins forces with uncle and World Touring Car legend Yvan Muller, 51. On the other side of the pit box are Thed Björk, 40, the 2017 FIA World Touring Car champion, and 24-year-old Santiago Urrutia, who scored a breakthrough WTCR win in his rookie campaign last season.

Get ready for great battles, says WTCR’s Gavory

Commenting on Cyan Racing’s Lynk & Co-powered WTCR attack, WTCR Director Xavier Gavory said: “This is more massive news as we build up to the new WTCR season and we’re very excited by the prospect of these four World Touring Car stars returning to the grid. Ten drivers have now been announced for WTCR 2021 and nine of those 10 are proven race winners. We’re going to have some intense fights on track this season there’s no doubt about it, so get ready for great action.”

Dahl readies his troops for an “even tougher challenge”

Christian Dahl, the CEO and founder of Sweden-based Cyan Racing, said: “The 2020 season marked the most successful year in the history of Cyan Racing and we have by no means lowered our aim for 2021. We do however expect an even tougher challenge this year, especially with an expanded calendar and an as competitive field as ever.”

All hail the King of WTCR

Having won three races on his way to the 2020 WTCR title, Yann Ehrlacher insists he’s never been more motivated to defend his crown. “It was the best season of my life last year. But anyone assuming I would be less motivated or ready for a new challenge in 2021 would be deeply mistaken. I have longed for this season ever since the 2020 season finale and I am very much ready.”

Muller “here to win” in 16th FIA World Touring Car season

After finishing runner-up to his nephew Yann Ehrlacher in WTCR 2020, Yvan Muller is eyeing a fifth FIA World Touring Car title. “Anyone who knows me knows that I am only here to win. I will start my 16th World Touring Car season this year and I am as motivated as when I drove my first in 2006.”

No place like home for rising star Urrutia

On the back of a standout rookie season, which included finishing on the podium on four of the last seven 2020 WTCR races and culminated in a breakthrough victory at WTCR Race of Aragón, Uruguay’s Santiago ‘Santi’ Urrutia wants to “pick up right where I left off in the season finale when I claimed two poles and my first WTCR victory”. He added: “I really feel at home in the team after my debut season and I aim to keep moving forward. My ultimate goal is of course that we win as a team and for me personally to [win the title]. I hope that I can make everyone proud who has helped me in my racing career this year.”

Björk boosted by the power of 10

Thed Björk, who made history by scoring the first victory for a Chinese manufacturer in an FIA world series race, is revving up for his 10th season as a Cyan driver. “I am really proud to be a part of the journey the team has done since 2012 and it boosts my confidence that they put their faith in me for a 10th straight season. My goal for 2021 is firmly set on taking a big step forward in the results and to challenge for the very top step of the standings.”

The key numbers

Thed Björk: WTCR starts: 76; WTCR wins: 8; WTCR DHL Positions: 7; WTCR fastest laps: 6; WTCR laps led: 93; WTCR points: 681

Yann Ehrlacher: WTCR starts: 76; WTCR wins: 5; WTCR DHL Positions: 1; WTCR fastest laps: 5; WTCR laps led: 62; WTCR points: 660

Yvan Muller: WTCR starts: 76; WTCR wins: 8; WTCR DHL Positions: 3; WTCR fastest laps: 2; WTCR laps led: 104; WTCR points: 829

Santiago Urrutia: WTCR starts: 16; WTCR wins: 1; WTCR DHL Positions: 2; WTCR fastest laps: 1; WTCR laps led: 12; WTCR points: 169

Other WTCR team announcements so far

With 45 days to go until all-season entries close, 10 drivers have so far been announced. Here’s a reminder:

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup 2021 calendar

Rounds 1 and 2: WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife: June 3-5

Rounds 3 and 4: WTCR Race of Portugal, Vila Real: June 26-27

Rounds 5 and 6: WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón: July 10-11

Rounds 7 and 8: WTCR Race of Italy, Adria International Raceway: July 31-August 1

Rounds 9 and 10: WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring: August 21-22

Rounds 11 and 12: WTCR Race of South Korea, Inje Speedium: October 16-17

Rounds 13 and 14: WTCR Race of China, Venue TBC: November 6-7

Rounds 15 and 16: WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia: November 19-21

