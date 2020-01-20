The 2020 season has officially started! What A WEEKEND! Full of excitement, close racing, and a lot of action! Convexity are clearly the team to beat this season having won the regatta with a race to spare. The leaderboard was close all the way down with teams gearing up for the 2020 M32 World Championship here in Miami in November!

The practice race on Friday was cancelled due to wind gusting around 30 knots and in the 10 races over the weekend 14-22 knots gave the spectators a good show.

Brian Kamila was a stand in helmsman for team REV on this event “As good as Miami gets.. warm, flat water, can’t get any better” Check out video below to see what skippers Brian Kamila, Don Wilson and Dan Cheresh had to say about the racing.

With three more regattas in the Miami left there are plenty of opportunities for existing teams to get everything sorted. If you are interested in joining the M32 class please contact us for chartering details, it’s never been easier to jump onboard and have a blast!