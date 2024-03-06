Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas will join fellow Major winner and defending champion Rory McIlroy in a world-class Genesis Scottish Open field from July 11-14 2024, with tickets on sale now at etg.golf/GSO24Tickets

World Number Nine Fitzpatrick returns to the Renaissance Club for his 11th consecutive appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, and after tasting victory on Scottish soil last October as he won his ninth DP World Tour title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The Englishman, who claimed his maiden Major title at the 2022 U.S. Open and was part of the victorious European Ryder Cup team in Rome last year, has come close to the Genesis Scottish Open title in the past, losing out in a three-way play-off in 2021.

Fitzpatrick said: “It was special to win my most recent DP World Tour title in the home of golf, and I’m looking forward to getting back to Scotland in July. It’s always a fun week and coming into a Rolex Series event where you have had good results in the past always helps.”

His Ryder Cup team mate and fellow Major winner Rose is aiming for a second victory in Scotland’s National Open, following his triumph in 2014. His two-shot win at Royal Aberdeen meant back-to-back titles for the first time in his career after his victory at the Quicken Loans National on the PGA TOUR two weeks prior.

The 2013 U.S. Open champion and 2016 Olympic Gold Medal winner enjoyed an impressive 2023 season, clinching his 11th PGA TOUR win and his first worldwide title in four years at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, before enjoying a fourth Ryder Cup victory in Rome.

Rose said: “The Scottish fans are always appreciative of good golf, and they add so much to what is a great week. My win in 2014 was part of a special period in my career and the Genesis Scottish Open is a tournament that I look forward coming back to.”

Two-time Major winner and American Ryder Cup star Thomas will return to North Berwick for his fifth Genesis Scottish Open appearance this summer.

The former World Number One and 15-time PGA TOUR winner also has links to the home of golf, having made his first start as a professional at the 2013 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Thomas said: “It’s pretty cool to get the opportunity to come back and compete in the country where I made my professional debut every season. The Genesis Scottish Open is always enjoyable, and a bit unique, with PGA TOUR and DP World Tour players teeing it up together in the week before The Open.”

The Genesis Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, counting on both the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex and the FedExCup, and boasts Genesis, the luxury automotive brand from South Korea, as title sponsor. Genesis title-sponsor two tournaments on the PGA TOUR’s 2024 schedule, with the Genesis Scottish Open following February’s Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club.

The tournament benefits from the continued commitment of the Scottish Government, managed by VisitScotland, and retains its place in golf’s global calendar the week ahead of The Open as part of these agreements through to 2025.

A range of ticket options for the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open, including daily general admission tickets, season tickets, Ticket+ and Green on 18 premium hospitality packages, are available to purchase at etg.golf/GSO24Tickets

Ticket+ options for all four tournament days sold out well in advance in 2023, with availability already limited for Sunday of this year’s event. Green on 18 packages are sold out for Friday with limited availability on Thursday, so fans are encouraged to buy their preferred ticket option early.

Like this: Like Loading...