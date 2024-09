Malaysia beat Lebanon 1-0 in the decisive tie tonight at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil to lift the Pestabola Merdeka 2024 crown.

The squad under interim coach Pau Marti Vicente made sure of the title this year with the only goal of the game coming off Romel Morales in the 33rd minute.

It was Malaysia’s 13th crown since 1957 with their last triumph in 2013 when the Malaysian Under-23 team represented them.

