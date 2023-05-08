Malaysia failed to qualify for the men’s football event of the SEA Games 2023 following their close 2-1 loss to Vietnam yesterday at the Prince Stadium.

Needing to win the game to stand a chance to the next round from Group B, the Malaysians seemed lost at times as they failed to pick out Nguyen Van Tung, who fired in a double (7th and 33rd minute) to put Vietnam in a comfortable position.

Even though, Malaysia managed to pull a goal back through then replied through Aliff Izwan in the 43rd minute, there was no coming back against the defending champions in the second half.

Things got worse for E. Elavarasan’s men when they had to play the last eight minutes of the match with nine men following the red cards on Safwan Mazelan (78th minute) and Najmudin Akmal (82nd).

With the win, Vietnam and Thailand have confirmed their slots to the semifinals of the men’s football eventthe SEA Games 2023, following the latter’s 4-1 victory over Laos earlier.

A brace each from Yotsakorn Burapha (2nd and 40th minute) and Teerasak Poeiphimai (5th and 52nd minute) put Thailand well on the way as Laos then pulled a goal back from Roman’s penalty right at the end.

The win gave Thailand the full six points from three matches played as they will now take on Vietnam in two days to decide the group winner and the runners-up team to the next round.

