The Malaysia Futsal national team left earlier today for Ho Chi Minh City where they will play two friendly matches against Vietnam.

The team under Rakphol Sainetngam will take on Vietnam tomorrow, 6 April 2024 and 8 April 2024.

Vietnam are preparing for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 scheduled for 17-28 April 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.

#AFF

#FAM

Like this: Like Loading...