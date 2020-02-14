Malaysia qualified for the Uber Cup Finals in Denmark by reaching the semi-finals in the Badminton Asia Manila Team Championships with a 3-1 win over Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Friday. Malaysia qualified for the Uber Cup Finals in Denmark by reaching the semi-finals in the Badminton Asia Manila Team Championships with a 3-1 win over Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Friday.

It was the doubles pair of Pearly Tan Koong Le-M. Thinaah who clinched the winning point in the second doubles. In the battle of the nerves, the Malaysians won the 61-minute encounter – coming back from a game down to beat Chen Chi Ya-Liu Chiao Yun 18-21, 21-17, 21-18.

In the semi-finals, on Saturday the Malaysians will face defending champions Japan who beat Malaysia 3-2 in a Group W match on Thursday.

“The young players showed the way. They won the battle of the nerves, knowing a defeat would have been a different story if the tie had extended to matches,” said team manager Wong Choong Hann who is also the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) director of coaching.

Soniia Cheah won the first singles against Pai Yu Poh 21-14, 17-21, 22-20 in 60 minutes but Chinese Taipei made it 1-1 by taking the first doubles through Hsu Ya Ching-Hu Ling Fang with a 21-14, 21-14win over Chow Mei Kuan-Lim Meng Yean.

Goh Jin Wei then took to the courts and did not disappoint with a 21-23, 21-18, 21-12 win over Chiang Ying Li for Malaysia’s second point before Pearly Tan-Thinaah did the rest.

“To qualify for the Uber Cup Finals is an achievement. For now, that takes a backseat as we focus on Japan in the semi-finals,” added Choong Hann.

In the other semi-finals, Thailand will take on Korea.