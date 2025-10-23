The Malaysia women’s national team conceded a 3-2 loss to Hong Kong in a friendly last night at the HKFA Jockey Club Football Training Centre.

In the first of two friendly matches which will be played this week as part of the Malaysian squad’s preparation for the 33rd SEA Games, it was the visitors who took a 2-1 lead at the break.

Fazira Sani gave the Malaysian girls the lead after eleven minutes before Najwa Irdina then added the second goal right at the half-hour mark.

Wai Ki Cheung then pulled a goal back for Hong Kong in the 42nd minute for the score to stand in Malaysia’s favour at the half.

However, the host was not finished yet as Po Yan Chu then fired in a quick double in the 60th and 68th minute for the win.

The second friendly will be played on 25 October 2025 in Kai Tak.

#AFF

#FAM

