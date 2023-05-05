Defending champions Malaysia will take on Indonesia in the men’s indoor hockey final at Dinosaur Park Hill in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

The Malaysians edged Thailand 5-3 for their fourth consecutive win in the Games while the Indonesians, coached by former Malaysian national coach K. Dharmaraj, crushed Cambodia 6-1.

Both Malaysia and Indonesia are tied on 12 equal points and will play each other in the last round-robin group match on Saturday (May 6). However, both teams are through to the final.

Malaysia scored through Faridzul Afiq (11th and 38th minutes), Izham Azhar (12th), Razali Hazemi (19th) and Firdaus Omar (26th). Thailand replied through Suyaram Anuson (8th) and Nukoon Warawut (33rd and 34th minutes).

In the women’s event, Malaysia defeated Cambodia 4-0 to pool 10 points from three wins and a draw. They play Indonesia on Saturday for a win to seal a place in the final. Fazilla Sylvester Silin, Iren Hussin (25th), Nur Atira Ismail (28th) and Qasidah Najwa Haimi (30th) scored against the Cambodians.

