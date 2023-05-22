A new collaboration between the young Danish driver and Peugeot Sport

The detection of talented youth is a priority for PEUGEOT

Malthe Jakobsen will take part in the preparation of the Team Peugeot TotalEnergies

The detection and promotion of young drivers has always been in the DNA of PEUGEOT. In 1993, when PEUGEOT scored a hat-trick at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the line up of the winning 905 was comprised of two rookies from the PEUGEOT formula promotion: Christophe Bouchut and Eric Hélary supported by Goeff Brabham. In all its sporting programmes, PEUGEOT has always supported young talents: specifically, in rally with the “Rallye Jeunes” selection as well as with its promotion formulas around the world.

In endurance, at only 19 years old, Malthe Jakobsen joins the Team Peugeot TotalEnergies pool of drivers as an up-and coming young talent of endurance racing.

2022 European Le Mans Series champion, Malthe Jakobsen was invited last November to take part in the FIA WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain at the wheel of the PEUGEOT 9X8. He stood out thanks to his approach, his driving skills and his results.

Malthe Jakobsen also attracted attention with his entry in E-Sport with Peugeot Sport for the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. His performances on the simulator showed the depth of his talents and are what make him a key element for the future development of the PEUGEOT 9X8.

It was clear for Peugeot Sport to integrate Malthe Jakobsen in their team as Official Junior Driver.

This season, the young Danish will participate in simulator sessions with the Team Peugeot TotalEnergies as well as in all the test sessions and the preparation of the team.

At the same time, he will stay committed to his team in endurance, COOL Racing/ CLX Motorsport with which he will make his debuts at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in only a few weeks.

WHAT THEY SAID

Linda Jackson – PEUGEOT CEO:

“When Jean-Marc Finot and Olivier Jansonnie told me about Malthe for the Rookie Test I immediately said yes and I’m glad to have him now in our junior programme. PEUGEOT is forward-looking and the detection of young drivers and rising stars has always been a priority for us for many years. Malthe Jakobsen proved to be a quick young driver with all the required skills and qualities, and we have ambitious plans for him for the future.”

Malthe Jakobsen: “I’m super happy and proud to be able to be part of the PEUGEOT family who gave me the first opportunity to drive a Hypercar last year in Bahrain. PEUGEOT is a main actor of the automotive industry with heritage and a beautiful history in competition. I hope that we will be able to build something really strong together and have a good relationship in the future. Hopefully we will reach some of our goals together within the sport.”

