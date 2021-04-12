The eight-time World Champion has been passed fit by doctors to ride at the upcoming Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao

After nine months on the sidelines through injury, eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez has been passed fit to ride at the upcoming Grande Prémio 888 de Portugal after his latest medical check-up.

Repsol Honda Team confirmed the news on Saturday morning, six days before track action begins at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao: “In the review carried out on Marc Marquez by the Hospital Ruber Internacional medical team, four months after surgery, led by Doctors Samuel Antuña and Ignacio Roger de Oña, and made up of Doctors De Miguel, Ibarzabal and García Villanueva, for an infected pseudoarthrosis of the right humerus, a very satisfactory clinical condition was found, with evident progress in the bone consolidation process. In the current situation, Marquez can return to competition, assuming the reasonable risk implicit in his sporting activity.”

Marc Marquez’s race to be fit progresses in Portimao Following a remarkable return to riding in Montmelo just a few days ago, the eight-time Champion was back on the RC213V-S in Portugal

We, along with millions of fans around the world, look forward to seeing the number 93 back on track again, after the Spaniard missed both the Qatar and Doha GPs after being advised by doctors to sit out Rounds 1 and 2. – www.motogp.com

Like this: Like Loading...