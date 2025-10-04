Masters FC made it back-to-back titles in the Lao Women’s League after winning it for the second time in two years.

The win gave Masters FC the right to participate in the AFC Women’s Champions League 2026/27.

For their effort, Masters FC pocketed 300 million Lao Kip (USD 13,800), while second-placed SEC United received 100 million Lao Kip (USD4,600) and third-placed Mazda GB, 50 million Lao Kip (USD2,300).

Attending the closing ceremony were Phatthavan Luangchandavong, Bounou Sisan and Phouxay Phengpong, the Executive Committee Members of the Lao Football Federation (LFF).

