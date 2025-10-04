It was a day of blazing speed and new records as athletes thrilled the crowd on the second day of the 22nd Malaysia Deaf Games (SOPMA XXII) 2025 in Kuching, with new national Deaf Games records set in both men’s and women’s 100 metres, as well as in the 4x100m relay and long jump events.

In the men’s 100 metres, Muhammad Zamir Azman of the Federal Territory stormed to victory in 11.17 seconds, erasing the previous record held by Sabah’s Ali Uwais Redzuan, who settled for bronze in 11.24s. Perlis sprinter Hazrul Shah Hamri claimed silver with 11.20s in a tightly contested final.

The women’s 100m saw Kedahan Nur Andrina Zainudin confirming her status as the nation’s fastest Deaf woman after rewriting her own SOPMA record with a stunning 13.40s. Steffy Stacy Lakim of Sabah clocked 13.80s for silver, while Johor’s Sheshasiny Satyaanandha Rao took bronze in 14.31s.

Sabah’s dominance in middle-distance running continued as Azlan Kuste blazed to victory in the men’s 800 metres, setting a new SOPMA record of 2:02.88. His teammate Aidil A. Asyraff Juakim finished close behind for silver (2:04.43), while Chua Chee Kiang of Perak took bronze (2:08.37).

Azlan went on to add another gold later in the day, winning the men’s 5,000 metres in 17:19.15s.

Sarawak’s Qasih Amani Anisa Mahsin delighted home fans by capturing gold in the women’s 800 metres (2:59.70), edging Nurul Naziha Muhammad Afif of Penang (3:00.53) and Elsie Ellissa Noraimin of Sabah (3:02.81).

Kedah’s women’s 4x100m relay team of Nur Amiratul Syazliana Mohd, Nur Amni Fudzla Zakuan, Nur Andrina Zainudin and Nur Damia Mohamad Yusoff sprinted to gold in record-breaking style (56.72s). Sabah finished second (57.32s) while Johor took bronze (57.95s).

Perlis dominated the men’s 4x100m relay, led by brothers Hazraf Shah and Hazrul Shah Hamri, alongside Muhammad Sharul Azmer Azman and Zaiman Megat, setting a new SOPMA record of 44.79s. Sabah (45.44s) and the Federal Territory (46.04s) took silver and bronze respectively.

In the women’s long jump, Sabah’s Steffy Stacy Lakim soared to a new record distance of 4.89m (+0.15), edging Kedah’s Nur Andrina Zainudin (4.81m) and Johor’s Sheshasiny Satyaanandha Rao (4.72m). Melaka’s Maria Melissa Mohd Mohtiar captured gold in the women’s javelin with a throw of 24.52m, while Perlis’ Muhammad Sharul Azmer Azman won the men’s 400m hurdles in 59.74s.

Sabah continued to shine in the field with Elviensoon Tiono Tinus taking gold in the men’s shot put with a throw of 9.83m, adding to the state’s growing medal haul.

At the bowling lanes, the Federal Territory pair of Syabil-Azam Syamsul-Azam and Chua Hock Seng clinched gold in the men’s doubles, followed by Selangor’s Noor Aizad Noor Azmi and Ahmad Zainurin Ahmad Jallani with silver. The Federal Territory also picked up bronze through Mohamad Haziq Danish Rozainy and Liew Boon Ann. In the women’s doubles, Sabah’s duo Masrumi Juri and Irene L. Gubud bagged gold.

In orienteering, Muhammad Haikal Mat Yusoff of Kelantan emerged triumphant in the men’s Sprint Distance Orienteering event, clocking 24 minutes 31.4 seconds. In the women’s category, Nik Farena Camylia Nik Othman Afifee of the Federal Territory took gold with a time of 25 minutes 37.5 seconds, giving her contingent their first gold in the sport.

Competition on Day Three continues tomorrow, with 16 gold medals up for grabs in athletics, tenpin bowling, and orienteering.

SOPMA XXII brings together over 800 athletes, officials, and volunteers from across the nation, competing in five core sports — athletics, badminton, futsal, tenpin bowling, and orienteering.

