The Spaniard will not race in Austin this weekend following the tragic loss of cousin Dean Berta Viñales
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Maverick Viñales will not be on the starting grid for the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas this weekend.
Less than a week has passed since the accident involving Dean Berta Viñales, Viñales’ younger cousin, which is not enough time to regain the serenity needed to race. Viñales, with the full and unconditional support of Aprilia Racing, has therefore decided to take a break on his journey of getting to know the bike and team from Noale.
The entire Aprilia Racing family supports this decision and stands with Viñales and his loved ones. There will be other times and other rounds to resume the promising journey begun together. A journey that must be entirely respectful of the people involved and their feelings. – www.motogp.com