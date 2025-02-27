BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – FEBRUARY 25: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Oracle Red Bull Racing talk as they walk in the Pitlane during the Oracle Red Bull Racing Filming Day at Bahrain International Circuit on February 25, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Oracle Red Bull Racing’s 2025 season fired up at the Bahrain International Circuit on Tuesday 25 February, as Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen and new teammate Liam Lawson, put the new RB21 through its paces during a filming day.

Max was first behind the wheel, hitting the track for his opening runs of 2024, on a breezy Bahrain morning. After a series of runs in front of the cameras it was Liam’s turn to the wheel for his first taste of the RB21. The teammates completed 198.6km between them, before boxing for the day.

Max said: “It’s good to be back on track in Bahrain for this Filming Day before we head into Testing. It is really nice to be back driving again and to get into the RB21 for the first time. I got a few laps in, but today was more about getting comfortable in the car, seeing what fits and we will then learn more about the car over the next few days. We know what last year’s limitations were, so it is important that we assess the pace over the next few days and see if we have improved. We don’t have a long time before the first race so, over Testing, we hope to get a lot of mileage on the car and lots of runs in to understand where we can find time. At the moment I don’t have targets for the season as we don’t know how competitive we are, but I am looking forward to getting back to racing in general, especially driving in Spa and Zandvoort, which are my favourite tracks on the calendar.”

Liam said: “First impressions are good, it is always exciting to get in the car for the first time. For me, I have never started a full season in Formula One, so the preparations and days like this Filming Day are good for me. We are also learning about a new car as well and so far the RB21 feels good; the next few days of Testing will be beneficial. I am most looking forward to just going racing, to have a full pre-season with a Team and learn along the way. This isn’t a new Team to me; I knew so many people here already and I am very excited to be working with such a talented group. My target, simply, is to be fast and to be where the Team needs me to be. The goal is to regain the Constructors’ this year and if we can achieve that then it means I am doing my part. Collectively all of our goals are the same and that is to be as far up the front as we can.”

Christian Horner, CEO and Team Principal said: “It’s great to get back at it here in Bahrain for our Filming Day, although, given the weather you would be excused for thinking we were still in Silverstone. It’s always exciting seeing a new car out on track for the first time and it was a good systems check in preparation for tomorrow when the RB21 takes to the track with some of its competitors.”

