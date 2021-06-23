The 2021 Metfone Cambodian League (MCL) will restart on 3 July 2021.

This follows the quarantine period that had to be served by the Cambodian national team who took part in the recently concluded second-round qualifiers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With the 2021 CNCC (Cambodian National Competitions Committee) League Cup by Forward postponed, the plan is to restart the MCL 2021.

Two matches have been scheduled for 3 July 2021.

The first is between Electricite due Cambodge FC and Asia Euro United FC at the EDC Stadium while the second tie will see Phnom Penh Crown FC taking on Tiffy Army FC at the RSN Stadium.

