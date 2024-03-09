With little more than three weeks to go until the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Belgrade 24, organisers have unveiled the medals for the global event on 30 March.

More than 500 athletes from roughly 60 teams will converge on Friendship Park in the Serbian capital at the end of this month to race for a place on the podium in individual, relay and team contests.

For the athletes who make it onto the podium, they will be rewarded with one of the championship medals that were commissioned by the Serbian Athletics Federation. – WORLD ATHLETICS

