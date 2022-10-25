The regulations are the result of FIFA’s comprehensive transfer system reform and follow an extensive consultation process initiated by the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee in 2017.

At its meeting in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, Aotearoa New Zealand, the FIFA Council approved the FIFA Clearing House Regulations, a major step in safeguarding transparency and accountability in the global transfer system.

The regulations, which will enter into force on 16 November 2022, are a set of norms under which the FIFA Clearing House will centralise, process and automate payments between clubs, initially relating to training rewards (training compensation and solidarity contributions), but also promoting financial transparency and integrity within the international transfer system.

It is estimated that through the FIFA Clearing House, close to USD 400 million will be distributed each year to training clubs, a five-fold increase when compared to the current situation.

“These regulations send a clear message in relation to international transfer reform: FIFA is committed to protecting the integrity of the game and ensuring the organic functioning of the football pyramid in a spirit of solidarity and transparency,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. “Football needs to establish a transfer system that is driven by accountability and supports a fair redistribution across all levels of the game.”